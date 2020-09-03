Land of Israel Lobby: No state policy justifies construction freeze

The heads of the Land of Israel Lobby and the Yesha Council are to meet at the beginning of next week for an urgent discussion on the construction freeze and the lack of meetings of the Judea and Samaria Planning Commission.

Lobby heads MK Haim Katz and Betzalel Smotrich stated: "No state policy justifies a construction freeze. The permission to build is a basic right and we are not about to forgo it."