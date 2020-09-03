El Al to commence regular cargo routes from Ben Gurion to Dubai

The El Al airline carrier will make its first-ever commercial cargo flight from Ben Gurion airport to Dubai on September 16.

The flight will depart at six o'clock in the evening for the town of Lieges in Belgium and will then continue on to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

The aircraft will be a Boeing 747 and will be carrying hi-tech and agricultural equipment. Eventually, this will become a regular weekly route, leaving Israel on Wednesdays and returning on Fridays.