Efrat council head: Coronavirus regulations don't automatically apply to us

Head of the Efrat Regional Council Oded Revivi has revealed that a document issued by the government's coronavirus cabinet regarding implementation of its decisions does not relate to the communities of Judea and Samaria.

"The fact that there are no up-to-date statistics on the situation in our communities - that half million people are dealt with via general military order - should be a wake-up call to the government," he said. "The time has come to make the decision that Israeli law should automatically apply to Judea and Samaria."

Revivi added that, "Until this happens, we are being treated as second-class citizens, and government decisions that are only implemented after significant delays could easily lead to a situation where lives are lost."