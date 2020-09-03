'Wings of Eagles' preparing for acquisition of El Al

The "Wings of Eagles Aviation" company, owned by Eli Rosenberg, which is preparing for the acquisition of the El Al airline carrier and is in the process of issuing shares, contacted the Ministry of Finance this morning to set a new date for the issuance of shares.

In a letter sent to the director-general of the Finance Ministry, Keren Turner, copies of which were sent to the Finance Minister Yisrael Katz and Transportation Minister Miri Regev, Rosenberg wrote: "We hope that the process of share issuance to be carried out by El Al will be carried out as soon as possible and in a transparent and fair manner, and that no further difficulties will arise for 'Wings of Eagles' in connection with its participation in the process."