Interior Minister to revoke permanent residency for senior PFLP operative

Interior Minister Aryeh Deri has told Salah Hamouri that he intends to use his authority to revoke his permanent residence status in Israel.

Hamouri is a resident of Kafr 'Aqab where he has been living for the past thirty years. He is a senior operative in the Popular Front (PFLP), for which he collected funds and also took part in its activities. He has been arrested on several occasions and sat in prison for a while after being convicted of terror activities.

He was also found guilty of conspiring to murder former Chief Sephardic Rabbi Harav Ovadya Yosef ztz"l.