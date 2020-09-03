|
Elul 14, 5780 , 03/09/20
DM Gantz orders army to intensify activities in 'red' and 'orange' areas
An hour before the coronavirus cabinet convened this morning, Defense Minister Benny Gantz convened a meeting attended by the director of the Defense Ministry, the deputy IDF Chief of Staff, the commander of the Home Command, and senior figures in the security establishment.
Gantz ordered those present to enhance their activities in "red" and "orange" towns and cities, in order to avert the necessity of imposing a general closure.
