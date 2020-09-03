Assuta hospital director: Country needs total lockdown during High Holidays

Speaking on Radio 103FM today, the director of Ashdod's Assuta hospital, Prof. Shuki Shemer, said that it would demonstrate a lack of responsibility to avoid imposing a general lockdown during the upcoming High Holidays and the festival of Sukkot (Tabernacles).

"We have no other option than to impose a general closure during the festivals," he said. "We're in an emergency situation, and people are simply not internalizing it. A large segment of the population does not yet understand that we're at war here."