Corona cabinet member: Latest data will compel government to act

According to a member of the government's coronavirus cabinet, the government will be forced to impose strict new regulations in an attempt to gain control over the coronavirus epidemic, given the current rate of contagion.

"The latest figures [showing an increase of over 3,000 cases in the last day] will force the cabinet to decide on significant restrictions in 'red' towns and cities," he told Kan News. "It's very possible that today's date will convince cabinet members that they have to seriously consider either a closure or broad-reaching national restrictions."