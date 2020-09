11:42 Reported News Briefs Elul 14, 5780 , 03/09/20 Elul 14, 5780 , 03/09/20 Edelstein & Gamzu want 'red' areas in nighttime curfew, reddest locked down According to a report on Channel 12, the plan to be presented to the coronavirus cabinet today, by Health Minister Yuli Edelstein and coronavirus project manager Prof. Ronni Gamzu, includes a general lockdown on eight "reddest" communities as well as a nighttime curfew in the remaining "red" towns and cities. ► ◄ Last Briefs