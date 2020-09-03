Minister Steinitz: Lockdown is the only logical solution

Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz (Likud) has added his voice to those demanding a total lockdown, in order to gain control of the coronavirus epidemic.

"A lockdown is the only logical solution," he told Galei Tzahal this morning. "If we had imposed a lockdown two months ago, we would have been a 'green' country by now. There's no way we can continue at the current rate, with the number of infections adding up to a million per year."