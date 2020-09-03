MK Zohar: Protests outside PM's residence driving high contagion levels

Coalition chairman MK Miki Zohar (Likud) has alleged that the ongoing demonstrations outside the Prime Minister's Residence are driving the current high contagion rates of coronavirus.

"We should all be wearing face masks, maintaining social distancing, and preventing gatherings larger than 20 people, as well as making sure our children learn in 'capsules,'" he wrote on Twitter. "Nothing's going to help as long as these crazy demonstrations with thousands of screaming, sweating protesters continue - instead, we'll see the levels of contagion rising to levels we never dreamed of. There's a price to pay for hatred," he added.