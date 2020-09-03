Former Supreme Ct Justice: Politicians despise civil servants

Former vice-president of the Supreme Court, Justice Elyakim Rubinstein, told Kan Bet this morning that the current political atmosphere is one of denigrating civil service employees.

Referring to the resignation of the Treasury's budgets supervisor, Shaul Meridor, he said, "People in the political echelon despise public servants, even when they have great experience in their fields. The general attitude of politicians toward civil servants is, 'Who are you anyway?'"