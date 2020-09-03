|
Prof. Barbash: Traffic light program won't help - we need general lockdown
Former Health Ministry director-general Prof. Gabi Barbash told Galei Tzahal this morning that in order to gain control over the coronavirus epidemic, it seems that a lockdown will be necessary.
"This 'traffic light' program for 'red' cities is not going to be the solution," he said. "We have to lockdown the whole country - there's no room to deny this anymore."
