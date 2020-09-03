|
Elul 14, 5780 , 03/09/20
Joint List head: Arab sector also responsible for coronavirus failures
Head of the predominantly Arab Joint List, MK Ayman Odeh stated today that the government has undoubtedly failed in its effort to cope with the coronavirus crisis, but that there are also problems for which the Arab sector is itself responsible.
"Large segments of our population are acting irresponsibly," he told Galei Tzahal today. "If we all acted responsibly, we would significantly reduce the damage."
