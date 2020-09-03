UTJ MK: Gamzu spoke against a Torah leader - not his place to do so

Speaking on Kan Bet this morning, MK Yaakov Asher (UTJ) referred to criticism by members of the haredi community of the government's coronavirus project manager, Prof. Ronni Gamzu, who attacked the Lithuanian haredi leader Harav Chaim Kanievsky for apparently telling yeshiva students not to get tested for coronavirus.

"This was a specific directive for just a few yeshivas, because they were conducting repeat testing when this was unnecessary," Asher said. "I regret very much the conduct of the government's professional adviser. Gamzu spoke against a Torah leader, and it was not his place to do so."