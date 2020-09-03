Balad MK: Need more enforcement of virus regulations in Arab communities

Head of the Balad party, MK Mtanes Shihadeh, told Kan Bet this morning that it is vital that the government steps up enforcement of coronavirus restrictions among the Arab population in order to stem the spread of the epidemic.

"The spread of the coronavirus epidemic in this 'second wave' is extremely worrying," he said. "Until now, we haven't seen concrete facts on the ground - no effective publicity campaign in Arabic, and no significant increase in the number of tests conducted in 'red' areas. Arab communities have no experience in dealing with an emergency like this," he added. "We have to step up enforcement and monitoring of the situation."