Coronavirus advisory committee member: More restrictions now, or lockdown

The CEO of the Rashi Foundation, Michal Cohen, a member of the advisory committee to coronavirus project manager Ronni Gamzu, has warned that due to the latest increases in morbidity statistics, the government must now choose between immediate targeted restrictions and a full closure.

"The cabinet's choice is between immediate local restrictions and a full national closure within a few weeks," she said. "We must do everything we can to avoid another shutdown of the economy which would be fatal for the economy - and this can still be avoided. Courageous decision-making is needed, and now."

Cohen added that, "There is no example of another country in the world behaving in this way at the current level of morbidity - every other country would have imposed a full closure long ago. Israel is trying to avoid it in every possible way and that is the right thing to do. Cabinet members would do well to allow Prof. Gamzu to implement the traffic light plan, because the alternative is much harsher steps," she concluded.