MK Shaked: Zahava Galon's allegations are total lies

Responding to criticism leveled against her by former Meretz MK Zahava Galon, former Justice Minister MK Ayelet Shaked said that the truth was totally the opposite of what Galon alleged.

Galon had accused Shaked of "being a coalition member together with a Health Minister who was suspected of threatening psychiatrists in order to protect a person accused of pedophilia."

"Total lies," responded Shaked. "As Justice Minister, I did everything I could to have this person extradited to Australia [to face charges there] and we did all that was possible to advance the case. People close to Malka Leifer [the suspect] tried to make a negative campaign against me, but if you can lie, why not? As an aside, I'll add that Litzman [the Health Minister Galon was referring to] never approached me regarding this matter, even though he knew that I was doing all I could to ensure the extradition proceeded."