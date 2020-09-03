MK Lapid: If Ofer Shelah becomes party leader I'll remain in Yesh Atid

Yesh Atid party leader MK Yair Lapid was interviewed this morning on Kan Bet and commented on the announcement of fellow party member Ofer Shelah that he intends to challenge Lapid for the party leadership and is calling for primaries to be held.

"This is part of political life," he said. "I'm not losing any sleep over it. And I never said that our current system of choosing the party list was good - it's just that I think that having primaries is much worse - it corrupts the political system."

He added that, "Ofer Shelah is fit to lead the party, and if he wins, I'll remain a member."