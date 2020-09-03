|
Toddler found alone on Jerusalem street, reunited with mother
A toddler aged around three was found this morning alone on a street in the Bayit Vegan neighborhood of Jerusalem.
Police who arrived at the scene attempted to find out who the boy's parents were, and when they were unsuccessful, they decided to take the child to the police station.
Eventually, the child's mother was located and she was told to appear at the police station and give a statement to welfare services.
