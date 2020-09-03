Former police chief: Likud wants a police chief it can control

Speaking on Galei Tzahal this morning, former chief police commissioner Roni Alsheich alleged that his tenure as commissioner was not extended due to opposition from the government minister then overseeing the police force, Gilad Erdan.

"When recordings were leaked from Likud party headquarters, and I heard the minister saying that he regretted not being able to influence police investigations, I realized that this reflected the pressure he was under, and that it was unlikely that he would extend my tenure," Alsheich said.

The Likud party responded to Alsheich's allegation, saying, "Roni Alsheich continues to spread his baseless lies against the Prime Minister in order to obtain media and legal immunity. The only question that needs to be asked is why he himself is not under investigation."