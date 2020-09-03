Former MK Moalem-Rafaeli: Likud still believes in applying sovereignty

Former MK Shuli Moalem-Rafaeli, once of the Jewish Home party and now a member of the Likud, was interviewed by the Knesset Channel this morning, and insisted that sovereignty remains part of her new party's worldview.

"We have to work from within the Likud to ensure that sovereignty is not removed from the agenda," she said. "I am confident that application of sovereignty is a central plank in the party's platform," she added.