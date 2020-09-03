PM to meet with Health Min, Covid Czar, NSC head today to discuss virus

This morning, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu will hold a situation assessment of the coronavirus crisis, with the participation of Health Minister Yuli Edelstein, the government's coronavirus project manager Prof. Ronni Gamzu, and the head of the National Security Council Meir Ben Shabbat.

The coronavirus cabinet is expected to convene at half past eleven this morning, and to impose new restrictions on "red" cities and towns, in light of the ongoing significant rise in new diagnoses.