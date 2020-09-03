|
Elul 14, 5780 , 03/09/20
Fire in residential building in Jerusalem neighborhood, light injuries
Four teams of firefighters are currently battling to douse the flames of a fire that broke out in an apartment on the second floor of a four-storey residential building in the Jerusalem neighborhood of Givat Shaul. They have already gained control of the blaze.
Firefighters rescued residents from the smoke and flames, including ten people who were lightly injured due to smoke inhalation and are being treated by MDA.
