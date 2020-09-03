Science Minister: If we lose control of the situation, there'll be lockdown

Science Minister Yizhar Shai, who is a member of the government's coronavirus cabinet, has warned that given the latest spike in the number of new coronavirus cases, it may be necessary to impose a lockdown on the entire country.

"The numbers aren't good," he said, speaking on Radio Kol Barama. "They have gone up significantly in the last few days. We have to make sure that this is reversed, at any cost - we have to implement the 'traffic light' program in order to avoid entirely losing control of the situation, because if we do lose control, we'll have to shut down the country."