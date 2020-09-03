FM Ashkenazi: PM should convene full cabinet meeting, start cooperating

Speaking on Radio 103 FM, Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi (Blue & White) expressed his frustration at the fact that Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu has not convened the full cabinet for a number of weeks already.

"It's ridiculous to refrain from calling a cabinet meeting simply because someone's angry with someone else," he said. "I don't know what to say to people, other than that we are trying to achieve cooperation. We hope that everyone will recover their wits and put to one side everything that is unrelated to the coronavirus crisis."