Forecast: Higher temperatures today, heatwave intensifying over coming days

Today will see a sharp rise in temperatures, mainly on higher ground and the interior of the country; it will be humid in coastal regions, and heatwave conditions will intensify across the country.

Tomorrow will be still hotter with heavy to extreme heatwave conditions in most parts of the country.

On Shabbat and Sunday, there will be no discernible change in weather conditions i.e. extreme heatwave conditions across the country and humid weather in coastal regions.