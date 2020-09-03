Minister Akunis: True peace from right wing - left wing creates disasters

Speaking with Yisrael Hayom in an interview that will be published in full tomorrow, Minister for Regional Cooperation Ofir Akunis said that the initial agreements signed between Israel and the United Arab Emirates would lead to an increase of $500 million in trade.

According to Akunis, "This week, we saw the first signs of a new Middle East emerging. If we look at the history of agreements in recent years, we see that every true step toward peace was achieved by the right wing, and that disastrous attempts such as Oslo and the Disengagement were projects undertaken by the left, which resulted from a surrender to terror.