07:06 Reported News Briefs Elul 14, 5780 , 03/09/20 Elul 14, 5780 , 03/09/20 Who should Jews fear most during an ‘uprising’? Read more Focusing on a few white supremacist vigilantes is a ploy to make voters forget that leftist intersectional ideology, encouraged by Democrats, is clearly antisemitic. Op-ed. ► ◄ Last Briefs