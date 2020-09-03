|
06:06
Reported
News BriefsElul 14, 5780 , 03/09/20
Report: Bahrain to announce normalization of ties with Israel
Bahrain is expected to announce the normalization of ties with Israel very soon, a senior Israeli official told Kan 11 News on Wednesday.
According to the official, it is believed that the announcement will follow the signing of the agreement with the United Arab Emirates. The United States is interested in holding the signing ceremony before Rosh Hashanah, the report said.
