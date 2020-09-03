|
05:39
Reported
News BriefsElul 14, 5780 , 03/09/20
Pelosi on visit to hair salon: It was 'clearly a setup'
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday commented on her private visit to a San Francisco hair salon earlier this week, in which she received styling indoors despite city-wide restrictions on indoor styling and said it was "clearly a setup," ABC News reports.
In a press conference in San Francisco on coronavirus legislation, Pelosi claimed she was misled by the neighborhood salon. Security footage showed her at one point wearing a mask around her neck instead of over her face.
Last Briefs