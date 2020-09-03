|
04:38
Reported
News BriefsElul 14, 5780 , 03/09/20
ADL, Jewish Council of the Emirates explore new partnership
The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) and the Jewish Council of the Emirates on Wednesday announced plans to explore cooperation in the wake of the historic Abraham Accord between Israel and the United Arab Emirates facilitated by Washington.
“ADL works to support the well-being of Jewish communities around the world and looks forward to partnering with the Jewish Council of the Emirates in the months ahead,” said Sharon Nazarian, ADL Senior VP for International Affairs.
Last Briefs