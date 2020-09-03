UTJ MK: If Gamzu fails, he should look at himself

MK Yitzhak Pindrus (United Torah Judaism) on Wednesday evening criticized the conduct of the Ministry of Health and of coronavirus project manager Prof. Ronni Gamzu.

"The feeling is that there is no reason and logic, there is a mess. Every mayor acts on his own, this is anarchy. If Prof. Gamzo is failing, he should look at himself. I hope that the decision-makers will do some soul searching and change the form of the decision-making," Pindrus said in an interview on Reshet Bet radio.