22:56 Reported News Briefs Elul 13, 5780 , 02/09/20 Elul 13, 5780 , 02/09/20 Khamenei singles out Kushner as 'Jewish member of Trump family' Read more Iran's supreme leader attacks Jared Kushner as 'Jewish member of Trump's family' in Twitter rant against Israel-UAE peace deal.