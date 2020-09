20:02 Reported News Briefs Elul 13, 5780 , 02/09/20 Elul 13, 5780 , 02/09/20 Large police force patrolling Uman following violence in city Following a number of violent incidents between residents of Uman, Ukraine and Breslov pilgrims frequenting the city ahead of the Rosh Hashannah celebration, a 500-man police force has been tasked with patrolling the area to avoid further confrontations. ► ◄ Last Briefs