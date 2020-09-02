Min of Justice abstains from voting to ban return of terrorist bodies

Minister of Justice and Gantz's fellow Blue and White party member, MK Avi Nissenkorn was the only member of the security cabinet to abstain from voting in favor of a measure preventing the return of terrorist bodies to Gaza and PA-controlled territories, according to a report by Channel 12 News.

Members of the cabinet said Nissenkorn abstained from taking part in the vote in an attempt to maintain neutrality ahead of the Supreme Court ruling on the subject.