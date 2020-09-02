UTJ faction head: Gamzu would do well not to interfere

Head of the United Torah Judaism (UTJ) faction, MK Ze'ev Pindrus, responded to Coronavirus 'Czar' Prof. Roni Gamzu's statement that Rabbi Kanievsky is endangering the entire haredi sector by asking the government not to carry out coronavirus testing on yeshiva students.

"I would suggest to Gamzu to stay out of this seeing that for thousands of years those who have harkened to their elders have not gone astray. Since he took over responsibility for the fight against the virus, the infection rate has only increased. I hope he can at least perform up to par in the medical field," said Pindrus.