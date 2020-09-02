Pelosi visits hair salon, blasted for 'mask hypocrisy'

After Speaker of the House Nany Pelosi was filmed visiting a hair salon in San Francisco despite city ordinances closing down local beauty parlors for fear of the caronavirus, media outlets and President Trump accused Pelosi of a double standard.

Pelosi has been one of the central advocates of wearing protective face covering, criticizing President Trump for failing to do so.

Following the incident, Trump tweeted:

"The Beauty Parlor owner must really dislike Crazy Nancy Pelosi. Turning her in, on tape, is a really big deal. She probably treats him like she treats everyone else...And she strongly supported a Kennedy who just lost in, of all places, Massachusetts!"