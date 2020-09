16:57 Reported News Briefs Elul 13, 5780 , 02/09/20 Elul 13, 5780 , 02/09/20 Germany: Navalny poisoned by nerve gas The German government has found conclusive evidence that Russian Opposition Leader and dissident Alexei Navalny was poisoned by a nerve gas aboard his flight from Moscow to Siberia two weeks ago. ► ◄ Last Briefs