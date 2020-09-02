|
16:26
Reported
News BriefsElul 13, 5780 , 02/09/20
Netanyahu asks el-Sisi for help returning soldiers' bodies, MIAs
PM Netanyahu and Egyptian President el-Sisi spoke on the phone today (Wednesday).
According to a statement by the PM's office, Netanyahu thanked Sisi for his assistance in advancing stability in the region - especially in Gaza - and asked for the Egyptian leader's help in returning the bodies of IDF soldiers killed in battle during Operation Protective Edge as well as Israeli nationals held by Hamas.
The two leaders also discussed regional cooperation and a number of other issues.
