Gantz: Bodies of terrorists will not be returned

The political security cabinet approved Defense Minister Benny Gantz's proposal to avoid returning the bodies of terrorists - including ones not affiliated with Hamas - to Gaza or PA-controlled areas.

Gantz welcomed the decision and said that since he had been assigned to the post of DM, he had applied an extensive policy of deterrence, preventing the return of terrorist bodies, seizing funds from terrorist organizations and intensifying attacks in responses to violence in all sectors of the country.

"Refusal to return the bodies of terrorists is part of our commitment to maintain the security of Israeli citizens, and of course to bring [the bodies of IDF soldiers killed in battle and Israeli MIAs] home. I hope our enemy understands and internalizes the message well," added the DM.