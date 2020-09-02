Trump calls NYT story about failing health 'Fake News'

Following the publication of a NYT article alleging that VP Pence had been "put on standby" to assume the role of president in case Trump's health didn't hold up, the President tweeted today (Wednesday):

"Mike Pence was never put on standby, & there were no mini-strokes. This is just more Fake News by CNN, a phony story. The reason for the visit to Walter Reed, together with the full press pool, was to complete my yearly physical. Short visit, then returned (with press) to W.H..."

CNN's original tweet regarding the story read: "Vice President Mike Pence was put on standby to temporarily assume the powers of the presidency during President Trump's unannounced visit to Walter Reed hospital in November 2019, according to New York Times reporter Michael Schmidt's forthcoming book..."