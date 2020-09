14:40 Reported News Briefs Elul 13, 5780 , 02/09/20 Elul 13, 5780 , 02/09/20 Leading haredi rabbi: 'Don't test yeshiva students for COVID-19' Read more Post-high school yeshivas should not test students, so as not to disrupt yeshivas' learning, Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky says. ► ◄ Last Briefs