Saudi Arabia postpones Showcase Investment Conference until January

Bloomberg reports that Saudi Arabia has delayed its annual Future Investment Initiative conference, which in the past has hosted corporate titans including Jamie Dimon and Larry Fink, because of the coronavirus.

The event, hosted by the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund and dubbed Davos in the Desert by participants due to the presence of world leaders and captains of industry, was scheduled for October, according to the website for the conference. It will now be held on Jan. 26-28, Saudi Arabia’s Future Investment Initiative Institute said in a statement.