14:03 Reported News Briefs Elul 13, 5780 , 02/09/20 Elul 13, 5780 , 02/09/20 Yesh Atid examining primaries issue with party institutions Yesh Atid announced following a request by MK Ofer Shelach to hold primaries for the party leadership, in which he will face Yair Lapid: "Of course, Ofer Shelach and Yair Lapid spoke before Shelach's announcement about his desire for Yesh Atid primaries, as they've talked about everything for thirty years. We're examining the issue with the party's institutions, the faction, and its public," the party said. ► ◄ Last Briefs