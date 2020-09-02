Netanyahu calls Saudi flyover permission 'Huge breakthrough'

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu welcomed the agreement with Saudi Arabia: "For years I've been working to open up the skies of Israel to the East. There was great news two-and-a-half years ago when Air India was given permission to fly directly to Israel.

"Now, another huge breakthrough: Israeli planes and planes from all countries will be able to fly directly from Israel to Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and back. It will reduce flights, it will shorten time, it will develop tremendous tourism, it will open our economy.

"It will do one more thing - it will open the East. When you fly to Thailand or anywhere else in Asia, it will shave hours and prices. A huge message to you, the citizens of Israel. These are the fruits of true peace. I want to thank Jared Kushner and Sheikh Muhammad Ben Zayed for this important contribution of today. There will be much more good news."