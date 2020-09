13:46 Reported News Briefs Elul 13, 5780 , 02/09/20 Elul 13, 5780 , 02/09/20 'Netanyahu's attacks are a slap in the face of the nation' Read more DM Gantz slams PM Netanyahu, says he 'sees a lot of tricks, it could be Netanyahu will break apart coalition.' ► ◄ Last Briefs