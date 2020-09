12:59 Reported News Briefs Elul 13, 5780 , 02/09/20 Elul 13, 5780 , 02/09/20 11 indicted for Eilat gang rape of 16-year-old girl Read more Disturbing new details emerge in Eilat gang rape case, as indictments filed against 11 men and teenage boys. ► ◄ Last Briefs