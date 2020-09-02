Arab bus driver expels all passengers for complaints on his loud music

The driver of Egged's 372 bus line decided to expel all passengers, women, children, and the elderly, at a station in the Geula neighborhood for requests that he lower his music.

Former Knesset Member Michael Ben Ari tweeted in response to the incident: "The driver is right! Passengers who are unwilling to listen to loud Arabic music are racists. He has a right to play music that makes his trip enjoyable.

"And if they don't like it they should get off. And if they summon a police officer, he should arrest them on Mandelblit's order for incitement to racism."