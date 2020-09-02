|
11:46
Reported
News BriefsElul 13, 5780 , 02/09/20
Several Israelis attempt Greece visit by sea, authorities refuse entry
Over the past week, a number of Israeli citizens have tried to enter Greece by sea on yachts. The Greek authorities refused entry to the yachts into the country's ports, according to Greek procedures for the coronavirus period, much to the chagrin of the Israelis.
In light of these events, the Foreign Affairs Ministry Consular Division published in its various venues an update with emphasis on entry guidelines for Israeli tourists to Greece.
